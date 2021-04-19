Small turnout for walk-in COVID-19 shots at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is desperate to fill vaccine appointments so they're allowing walk-ins at the Music City Center.

No appointment is needed, and anyone can walk into the Music City Center to get a COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week. On Monday, a health department spokesperson said 139 people took advantage of it.

Aaron Ahlstrom got the shot to protect the people he loves. "It couldn’t have been easier, I can’t think of another thing in my life that was this easy to do, it was awesome," Ahlstrom said. "Same with wearing a mask or anything, or any of the other safety stuff. I kind of just want to do my part."

Katherine Salazar saw on Metro's website that the first 500 people who walk in can get the shot, so she jumped on the opportunity and brought her family. "Super convenient, not having to make an appointment," Salazar said.

After visiting Colombia recently, she said people shouldn't take this for granted. "Coming from another country, where everything is like really slow, they’re only vaccinating people 70 and older, so having the ability to come here, walk in, it’s perfect," Salazar said.

You can still schedule an appointment too, and that's what David Toledo did. "The folks who tended to us, they were marvelous," Toledo said.

Now that he's vaccinated, he's planning a trip to visit family in Argentina. He's been bragging about how easy it is to get a shot here. "They’re complaining about their government and how difficult it is… so I’m telling them nah man, I walked into this place. It’s incredible," Toledo said.

Toledo said he was in and out in minutes. "I just walked in, and they took care of me, it’s amazing," he said.

If you got your first Pfizer shot on April 19, your next dose will be on May 10. Also, if you got your first Pfizer shot somewhere else, you can get your second one at the Music City Center. Just bring your vaccine card.

