Smart light bulb helps first responders locate emergencies quickly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In emergencies, time is crucial, and the Locator 911 Light Bulb System is standing out as an essential innovation for first responders.

"It's one of the most frustrating things for any first responder whether you’re a paramedic, police officer, or firefighter. To not be able to find that address in an emergency," Williamson Health critical care paramedic Danny Cupples said.

The system turns a regular light bulb into a strobing beacon when 911 is called. The creators say the technology ensures a swift and accurate response, particularly in challenging conditions like bad weather, GPS inaccuracies, or poorly marked addresses.

The light bulb came in handy when Brian Skok and Ben Caver, an EMT and paramedic with Williamson Health, responded to a home located in Thompson Station.

Paul Rucker, who is also a first responder, made the call for his mother. He invested in the technology two years ago, so when his mother had an emergency at her home Skok and Caver had no problems locating the home.

"We have a long driveway with multiple houses on it, and we have this light bulb that you activate, and it flashes in a color pattern," Rucker said.

"Even before we pulled into the driveway we could see exactly where we were going, due to this locator bulb," Caver explained.

The light bulb flashes between white, red, and blue lights when activated. You can install it on your back or front porch.

Cupples is also the VP of the company that makes The Locator 911 Light Bulb System. "I try not to bring those two together, but in this situation, it came together," Cupples said.

Cupples says the idea came to be after a child died in another state. Responders couldn’t find the home in time, but since the launch, it’s already made a difference.

"Three or Four months ago we get a call from FL that said hey I want to thank you so much because this light saved my child’s life," Cupples explained.

Skok and Caver believe this smart light bulb will continue to save lives.

There are a few versions of the light bulb that run about $45.

The company has donated some of the technology for free to fire departments across the country. They’re working on securing grants to be able to provide the technology for free to those who can’t afford it.