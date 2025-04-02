Smashville comes to life for an animated Preds watch party

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — The Factory at Franklin transformed into Smashville on Tuesday night, hosting a one-of-a-kind watch party for an animated Nashville Predators matchup that had fans of all ages buzzing with excitement.

The Nashville Predators teamed up with NewsChannel 5 to bring a unique animated broadcast experience, presented by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The fully animated production brought to life a real-life matchup featuring the Preds taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Packed with fun hockey facts, exclusive player interviews, and a special look into Music City, this was more than just a game—it was an experience.

The unique production brought real-life hockey action to the screen in an animated format, featuring Preds players, beloved mascot Gnash, and his friends. The program also included fun hockey facts, exclusive player interviews, and a deeper look into Music City’s vibrant sports culture.

Fans arrived eager to see their favorite players in cartoon form.

“I love supporting the team, especially when they’re away, and this unique cartoon, so I’m intrigued to see what that is going to look like,” said Ivan Santa Maria.

For many, watching at home wasn’t enough. Ivan Santa Maria, among others, opted to join the lively watch party at the Factory at Franklin.

“I look forward to it, especially Max Herz and Mason looking cartoonish. That’s fantastic,” Santa Maria said.

Beyond the big screen, the event was packed with interactive fun. Families and fans enjoyed face painting, balloon animals, and even saber-tooth bones, adding to the excitement of the night.

“I got my face painted and I got a balloon,” one young fan said.

The watch party wasn’t just about hockey; it was a celebration of community, creativity, and the Smashville spirit.

From taking pictures to crafting friendship bracelets, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

A night full of animated hockey, family fun, and passionate Predators fans made for an unforgettable experience at The Factory at Franklin..

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@Newschannel5.com).