Smoking coming closer to being banned in Nashville bars, but some may have a loophole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A push to ban smoking in Nashville bars is one step closer to reality, but a recently approved amendment takes some of the teeth out of the bill.

The bill that would ban smoking in 21 and up establishments just passed its second reading at Metro Council's meeting earlier this week. The next step is one final discussion of the bill in a third reading before a final vote that could make it law.

During this week's meeting, Metro Council members approved an amendment to the bill that does allow "vapor bars," better known as hookah bars, to continue.

Vaping or smoking other products containing nicotine and tobacco like cigars and cigarettes would still not be permitted.

More than 50 bars as of September 30 are exempt from this proposed law. Each one listed by Metro Council as exempt must notify the Department of Health about its intent to continue to allow smoking and vaping on or before the 60th day following the final passing of the bill.

Maddie Bushnell, Tennessee Government Relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, expressed her disappointment in the amendment.

“Secondhand smoke from hookah and e-cigarettes pose significant health risks not only to people who smoke, but also to everyone around them," said Bushnell. "As such, hookah and e-cigarettes should be included as part of any smoke-free law. Only by ensuring all workplaces are covered can we truly have an impact in reducing the disproportionately high burden tobacco has on our state.

NewsChannel 5 has spoken to business owners before who adamantly are against the ban, however, because of the revenue smoking brings to their business.