Smoking in all Nashville restaurants and bars could soon be a thing of the past

A state law passed hands the power over to the counties to decide for themselves whether they will ban smoking in their venues.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Aug 02, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill that will be introduced at Metro Council on Tuesday could ban not only smoking, but vaping in Nashville bars and restaurants.

This bill stems from a recent law that passed at the state level, which hands the power over to the counties, like Davidson County, to decide for themselves if smoking will be banned in venues.

When it comes to what places would be impacted, it is any venue requiring attendees to be 21 and up to get in.

There are only a few exceptions: tobacco stores, vape stores and cigar bars.

For perspective smoking in bars and restaurants was banned in 2007, but with the exception of places 21 and up.

If it does pass council and you are caught smoking in one of these venues, you could get a $50 fine each time you are caught. It is unclear whether the venue itself would get in any trouble.

