Smyrna community remembers teen whose boat capsized in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether playing for Smyrna High School or the Stones River Futbol Club, 19-year-old Myo Kyo inspired people on and off the field.

"He was very carefree, enjoyed life, loved soccer, always had a smile on his face," said the Head Boys Soccer Coach for Smyrna High School, Brian Grogan.

"To him it was everything, it was all he had really," said Ehkel Ler, Kyo's teammate and friend at Stones River Futbol Club.

Kyo immigrated from Mayanmar at a young age as part of a refugee program. Shortly after, he joined the Stones River Futbol Club. Over the years Kyo transitioned from a player to a mentor.

"When my now wife and I got engaged we knew he was going to be part of the festivities and so he was one of my groomsmen," said Director of Coaching with Stones River Futbol Club, Tommy Williams.

But Friday night everything changed.

"I was sleeping and then I got a call from my cousin saying that 'I think Kyo drowned' and I was like 'what are you talking about?'," said Ler.

Kyo and five others were fishing on Percy Priest Lake. Their small boat began taking on water and capsized.Everyone made it back to shore except for Kyo.

"It was just waiting for a few hours until we heard the news and I heard the news from his sister and it was just heartbreaking," said Williams.

Emergency crews recovered Kyo's body using sonar technology.

"We were really like a family, really," said Ler.

Now that family is mourning their teammate, but say his memory will live on through the young players he mentored and the impact he left behind.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Kyo's family cover funeral costs.To donate, click here.

