Smyrna High School students spend Saturday filming a commercial for Blue Coast Burrito

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Film production students at Smyrna High School are getting a real-world opportunity this month.

They're shooting an actual commercial for Blue Coast Burrito, which has multiple locations in Rutherford County.

Two groups of students earned the chance to make the commercial after pitching their ideas to the company.

"They pitched the idea, they put it together, their plan, and we just get to help facilitate it, it has been really nice," said Mike Monroe, Director of Operations for Blue Coast Burrito.

Monroe was at Smyrna High a few weeks ago when students presented their concepts. He said the partnership has been meaningful for the company.

"To be a part of this community is important to us," he said. "And to work with these young adults and see their energy and passion is just super fun. So this has been great for us and for them."

The project has not been without its challenges. Teacher Kyle Dietz said students had to adapt on the fly when an actor became unavailable during production.

"An actor not being available, so they felt that pressure of oh my gosh, what are we going to do? Production has to go on," Dietz said.

The students found a replacement and kept filming.

"They found another actor that stepped right in and they were able to manage it and I think they did really well," Dietz said. "I'm very pleased with that, I'm anxious to see the final piece."

For Dietz, that kind of problem-solving is exactly the point of the assignment.

" think the biggest thing is time management and realizing you have a limited time on set and you gotta get the job done and the only way to learn that is to be on set," Dietz said.

Monroe said the collaboration brought out the best in everyone involved.

"It's great seeing the input from so many different people," Monroe said. "Mr. Dietz, obviously was very engaged in it, the kids themselves were very engaged, and our employees had some input in the whole process as well, so it's been neat, it's been fun for everybody," Monroe said.

The finished product will be ready before the end of the month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.