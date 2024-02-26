Smyrna is one of the only towns left that has it's own criminal court, but for how long?

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna is one of the only towns left that still has it's own criminal court.

Right now, taxpayers are deciding if the town should keep it or ditch it.

You might think this would not be a divisive issue, but dueling lawns signs are everywhere in some neighborhoods.

A yes vote means, at the court building in Smyrna, you want a judge to only hear traffic and code violations, and that going forward the Town Court Clerk should be appointed by the Town.

Moe Mondal is not voting yes. He does not like how this referendum reads.

"The fact that we have it as a convenience is an added service," said Moe Mondal. "Like, we have our own police department, sure, we could do without that and have Rutherford County sheriffs instead, but I think this makes sense for people like me and people who live in Smyrna."

Those in favor of the referendum say it will put officers currently assigned to court back on patrol. And since General Sessions court is already the responsibility of the County, Symrna taxpayers will no longer be taxed twice for the duplicated court service.

"It's a wallet issue, and that's where it comes down to for me, and I know that there's not a police department in this country that's not short on officers," said Rick Hall, a supporter.

Only about two dozen municipalities in the entire state still handle criminal matters at the local level.

Early voting ends Tuesday and Election Day is next Tuesday, March 5. You can read the full referendum in this sample ballot.