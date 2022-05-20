Smyrna officials warn of bacteria in Stewart Creek

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna officials are warning residents to stay out of Stewart Creek and its embayment into Percy Priest Lake because of elevated levels of bacteria.

"It is believed the cause of the issue relates to an industrial discharge," officials said in a media release. "The town will continue to investigate the cause of the situation as it works diligently to restore the Waste Water Treatment Plant to its previous condition. This process may take several weeks to achieve. We will continue to update the public throughout the situation."

This will mean no swimming, wading, fishing or other water contact in the creek. This doesn't affect everyday water supply, with Smyrna getting its water from the Stones River Reservoir.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is helping the town figure out the best path forward.

