Snow and freezing temperatures expected next week prompts road preparations

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As the forecast predicts an arctic blast bringing snow and frigid temperatures, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is gearing up to ensure the safety of travelers on the state's roads.

TDOT aims to cover all 95 counties and tackle potential slick conditions.

This weekend, road crews will be deployed to start treating roads, ensuring that travelers can reach their destinations safely once the wintry weather hits.

TDOT has already initiated preparations with a large supply of salt and salt brine to combat the challenges posed by the upcoming weather conditions.

“Middle Tennessee alone has 26 counties, 281 salt trucks, 63,000 tons of salt, 517,000 gallons of salt brine, 36 salt bins, and around 11,338 lane miles to cover. This comprehensive approach is aimed at preemptively addressing the potential hazards of the approaching arctic blast, Beth Emmon, the Director of Communications for TDOT.

TDOT has 244,000 tons of salt and over 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready for statewide use.

Salt brine, a mixture of salt and water, serves as a preemptive treatment for roads before a winter storm or as a solution to melt snow on roadways when temperatures hover around freezing.

However, it's important to note that the effectiveness of salt brine decreases as the temperature drops.

"During snow events, our crews prioritize clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes. Specific attention is given to areas susceptible to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges."

The priorities of TDOT lie in ensuring the safety of state-owned roads, which include major interstates and state routes. Emmon said, “We'll be sure to target hotspots like bridges, overpasses, flyovers, and other vulnerable sections of the road that are prone to freezing first."

In anticipation of prolonged weather events, TDOT acknowledges the possibility of having to repeatedly clear roadways to maintain safe conditions for motorists.