Snowy day brings crashes, caution, and winter fun to Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to multiple crashes across the county as icy roads created hazardous conditions.

“Ice has already formed, and roadways and bridges are hazardous,” said Patrol Sgt. Brad Horne. “Please be cautious when driving on the slick roads.”

Officials are reminding drivers that black ice can form as temperatures drop, increasing the risk of accidents. They urge drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance from others, and avoid travel unless necessary.

While road crews worked to clear streets, some residents made the most of the snowy weather.

Felicity Gracia, 4, couldn’t wait to wake her mom to play outside.

Her mom, Heather Gracia, said this was the first time Felicity truly enjoyed the snow.

“I work night shift, so I got off about 4 a.m., got a little sleep, and then came out here. She’s been bugging me the whole time: ‘Mommy, wake up! I want to go in the snow,’” Gracia said.

Smyrna firefighters joined in the winter fun as well, shoveling the station’s driveway and sidewalks and building a snowman.

Margie Dougherty, another Smyrna resident, took advantage of the weather by going for a walk.

“I enjoy it because I’m a walker, and so it’s an opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. To me, it’s a blessing and a difference of environment, so it’s nice to be able to enjoy and celebrate,” she said.

Meanwhile, road crews across the county have been focused on clearing main roads and critical areas, such as hospitals, police stations, and fire stations. While main roads have seen improvement, back roads and neighborhoods remain a concern. At times, some roads had to shut down.

Raymond Hillis, executive director of public works for Murfreesboro, said crews are racing to remove slush before temperatures drop further.

“We’re going to try and blade all the sludge off the street to get all that off the road before the refreeze gets here,” Hillis said.

Hillis noted that preparation helped. “It’s much easier than some of the typical snow events we get here in Middle Tennessee when fronts come in as rain first, turn over to freeze, and then turn into snow. A lot more difficult to deal with those conditions than what we had today,” he said.

Even with progress, Hillis cautioned that the risk of black ice remains. “My biggest concern is the temperature dropping and refreezing on the street. Even when we get the snow off, the road still has moisture or ponding that could turn into black ice,” he said.

Officials continue to ask residents to stay home unless necessary as crews work around the clock to ensure safety.

