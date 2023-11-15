So called 'Turkey Lady' teaches kids about the beloved bird ahead of Thanksgiving

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local pre-school is spending the week focused on all things Thanksgiving.

What is thanksgiving without turkey? One woman has a decades old tradition bringing the beloved bird, showing kids the turkeys up close and personal.

Inside Berry's Chapel Pre-school, Laura Turner brought in two turkeys to teach the kids about the bird. She is known affectionately as the Turkey Lady.

"She comes every single year," Director of Berry's Chapel Katy Flatt said.

Turner started doing this back in the 80s.

"Thought children should respect where there food comes from, but also learn all sorts of amazing facts about animals," Turner said.

They not only get to see the birds and learn facts. They also ask Turner questions and get the chance to pet the turkeys.

"I think hands on education is critically important," Turner said.

It gives the kids that are early on in their academic careers a hands on approach.

"Doing things and teaching them things by them physically doing it, churning butter, or seeing a real live turkey and how a turkey interacts takes that learning to a whole other level," Flatt said.