So far, early voting turnout has been low in Nashville. What that means for the 2022 election.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rachel Lee and Sean Spolen both know this election could be important.

"I feel like this one is more of a key election," said Lee.

Yet, when NewsChannel 5 asked them if they'd voted yet, here was their response.

"Not yet," said Lee. "No, not yet," said Spolen.

They aren't alone.

So far during the early voting window, only 11% of registered and active Davidson County voters have cast their ballot.

"Turnout’s about what we predicted, we thought it would be somewhere between 2014 and 2018 midterm elections," said Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County Administrator of Elections.

In 2018, 57% of voters came out to the polls, in part, because it featured a competitive race for U.S. Senate between Marsha Blackburn and former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen. This year, without a blockbuster race, Roberts is predicting a much more modest turnout of about 35%.

"Not a lot, but enough that shows Davidson County’s still pretty interested in the voting process," he said.

Tennessee Democrats have big dreams for this election and say they're putting in the work.

"I would love to flip the state and turn it blue," said Rep. Vincent Dixie, who also serves as the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chair. "We’re actually getting out, going door to door."

But it could end up being more of a nightmare for them, if turnout remains low in deep blue communities like Nashville and Memphis. "We have to stand up and fight, if not, they’re going to roll right over us," said Dixie.

Dixie admits they're going to have to do better.

"First of all, educating them to know what they’re voting on, then motivating them, then mobilizing them. We have to do all three. One without the others just won’t work. We have to do a better job on all three," said Dixie.

As for Rachel and Sean, it's not that they don't want to vote, they've just had their hands and a new stroller full.

"Today, he’s two weeks old," said Lee, referencing her newborn in a nearby stroller. "So we’re figuring out does grandma babysit him or how do we actually make it happen logistically?

A reminder — you can still early vote until Thursday, November 3rd.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m.