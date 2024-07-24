So your power stays on, NES uses a unique tool to keep birds of prey off equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like weather, from time to time, wildlife causes power outages.

Nashville Electric Services uses unique tools to keep animals off equipment so the power stays on.

When it comes to birds of prey, which are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, NES works closely with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prevent the birds from damaging electrical equipment.

Anthony Brewer, an engineer with Nashville Electric Service, is part of the team that installs aluminum platforms for birds, like ospreys, that have made nests on power poles.

Just from doing his job at the utility, Brewer has learned a lot about Tennessee wildlife.

"So, the elevated spot gives them a great hunting point," Anthony Brewer said about the birds nesting high up. "From there, they can see anything that crosses the road — whether it's a rabbit, squirrel, or chipmunk. Any birds that are in the sky they'll chase them off because this is their territory."

The utility has a stockpile of supplies to keep animals away from equipment and safe from electrocution. For example, they can put protective gear, such as cages, on insulators.

As often as once a week, local power outages are caused by animals.

Brewer explained how osprey can interfere with infrastructure.

"Their wingspans are so large that they could go to ground, and cause a shortage, and that's normally not good or in their favor," Brewer said.

NES installs platforms for wild birds four to five times a year.