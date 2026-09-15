Soaring diesel prices push trucking family to the brink, forcing tough choices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly everything Americans rely on every day — groceries, medicine, furniture, school supplies — spends time on a truck before it reaches their homes. But behind those deliveries, a growing financial crisis is forcing some trucking families to make impossible choices.

James Lisney and Maliah Aire built their trucking business from the ground up. Eight months ago, they became owner-operators, running a small, home-based family business hauling general freight, home goods, and groceries.

"So basically we started about eight months ago as owner-ops ... it's a small home-based family business," Lisney said.

At its peak, they ran four trucks. Now, most of those trucks sit idle.

"And so we're the only one that's driving the truck, and we have to let the other trucks sit," Lisney said.

Diesel prices have climbed to record highs nationwide, topping $6 a gallon in many places. For owner-operators like Lisney and Aire, fuel is only part of the financial burden. Insurance, maintenance, and truck payments leave little room to breathe.

"We cannot live. We are struggling; we barely survive it," Lisney said.

The strain has become deeply personal. When their condo lease came up for renewal, they faced a stark choice.

"When our lease was up for our condos to renew it, we had to make a choice: either live in our truck or run our business or lose our business and then live," Lisney said.

They chose their business.

The numbers tell the story plainly. Last week, a 600-mile haul paid $2,000 — but $1,700 went straight to fuel, leaving just $300 after 16 hours behind the wheel.

"Last week we had a $2,000 load, going 600 miles. It was $2,000 ... 600 miles. We spent $1,700 on fuel. We profited $300," Lisney said.

Global conflicts involving Iran and Russia have disrupted oil and diesel supplies, driving prices even higher worldwide. President Trump has also said the war in Ukraine is contributing to rising diesel prices, after Ukrainian drone strikes damaged Russian refineries and tightened global fuel supplies.

For Lisney and Aire, the solution has to come from Washington — from both sides of the aisle.

"We need the Democrats; we need the Republicans. Everybody needs to get together to where it can help Americans," Lisney said.

They say the issue extends far beyond their own family's struggle. Truck drivers are the backbone of the nation's supply chain, and without relief, the pressure will only grow.

"So it's like, something has to give for us as drivers, something has to give for the gas price," Aire said.

For now, they keep driving — holding onto the business they built and the life they love.

"And I love this job. I love being a truck driver. I love being able to help you guys out," Lisney said. "But we're fighters; we're not quitters; we're Americans, you know. We're gonna get through it."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.