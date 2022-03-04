Soaring gas prices causing Tennesseans to change driving habits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gas prices are on the rise in Tennessee.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.72.

For many people finding the cheapest gas in town has been like a never-ending scavenger hunt.

"It makes me not want to go to none of these gas stations. I look at one and it's high. The other one high, and the other one higher," said driver Carlton Brown.

Morgan Cooper, a spokesperson with AAA, said it's been a combination of things that have caused gas prices to surge, most recently the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine

"Even before those tensions kind of ramped up, we were already seeing increases in our gas prices here locally in Tennessee. Typically at this time of the year — as we head into the spring and summer driving seasons — we go through a normal trend of increasing gas prices," Cooper said.

The price of oil is now more than $110 a barrel. It's a price that hasn't been since May of 2011. Cooper says it's a sign things are going to get worse before they get better.

A new AAA survey shows that the pain at the pump has already reached a point where some drivers are beginning to adjust their driving habits

At least 39% of Tennesseans are driving less often to save money.

"Some people can only literally make $5 a day. It really is hard, because they have to figure out OK, $5 in the gas tank or $5 to get something to eat," said driver Francheliz Sada.

Experts say other money-saving tips include combining errands, paying with cash and slowing down.

AAA also shared these fuel-saving tips: