Soccer fans brave extreme heat to support Boca Juniors at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of Boca Juniors fans gathered outside Geodis Park in Nashville as Argentina's popular soccer club faced off against New Zealand's Auckland City, despite soaring temperatures.

For many supporters, the match represented a rare opportunity to see their beloved team play in person.

"This is my second time. I've seen Boca in 32 years," one fan said.

Carlos Cano traveled from Texas to see the Argentine powerhouse after a decade-long wait.

"I was waiting for 10 years to see Boca Juniors again. Finally, it's a dream come true," Cano said.

While excitement ran high among supporters, so did the temperatures in Middle Tennessee. The extreme heat posed challenges, especially for visitors unaccustomed to the region's summer climate.

"Listening to other people from Argentina, they were saying it was so hot and so humid. For me, it's normal because I live over here, but for them it's too hot," Cano said.

Rafael Dapello, who came from Louisville, took the heat in stride while preparing to support fellow fans.

"We're in the summertime — so Boca! What can we expect? It's here, and it's okay," Dapello said.

Dapello came equipped with cooling supplies to share with the Boca faithful.

"I have a cooler with Gatorade, water — and I will give it away for free because Boca is a family," Dapello said.

Medical experts emphasized the importance of such community support during extreme heat conditions. Dr. Ashley Panas from Vanderbilt University Medical Center warned about vulnerable populations.

"The very young and the very old — people in extremes of age — are more susceptible to heat-related illness. So if you're out with someone in that category, keep an extra eye on them," Dr. Panas said.

Heat-related illnesses, including cramps, exhaustion, and potentially life-threatening heat stroke, remained serious concerns in these temps.

"We've got water, cooling stations, and cooling rags. We have team members roaming through the crowd to find people who may need help," Dr. Panas said.

Despite the challenging conditions, the passionate soccer community found the experience worthwhile.

"I've lived 25 years in this country, and Boca is a family. I have already met people from Argentina and beyond. Everybody tries to help each other," Dapello said.

Medical experts advise watching for heat stroke symptoms, including confusion, difficulty waking up, and in severe cases, seizures. Anyone showing these signs needs immediate medical attention. While waiting for help, move affected individuals to cooler areas and apply cold compresses to help lower their body temperature.

Tips from Vanderbilt University Medical Center include:

Try to play in shady areas; the best time of day is early morning or later in the evening. Avoid being outside during peak temperatures.

Before letting kids on playground equipment, check for anything sharp, slippery, or scalding hot.

Bring water and drinks to stay hydrated — and make sure kids are drinking regularly.

Apply sunscreen.

Choose lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Make sure babies are not overheating in their car seats or strollers.

Never leave a child unattended in a car — and make sure they can't climb in on their own. Keep keys out of reach.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

