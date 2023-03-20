Social justice flags lit on fire at family's house in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A few days before vandals spraypainted hateful messages and swastikas on properties in Sylvan Park, social justice flags at a property in the Richland neighborhood were burned.

"I came to our front window and looked, and I saw what was happening, and then I was kind of scared because I was like what if they're still there?" said Cynthia Warner.

Warner has lived in her home for more than 20 years. She started putting up social justice flags roughly three years ago.

Six of her flags were lit on fire on Wednesday night. The flags displayed her support for the LGBTQ community, Black residents, women and the people of Ukraine.

"I think people should take some time learning about things they don't understand or feelings they don't understand," Warner said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the incident. The same detectives are looking into the handful of other hateful acts of vandalism that happened over the weekend.

"I did think that maybe it was connected," Warner said.

Warner plans to replace her flags and even add more, but first, she's going to buy a set of security cameras.