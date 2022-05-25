Watch
Soggy setup continues across the Mid-South

Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As southerly winds continue to bring Gulf moisture into the Mid-South, both humidity and chances for showers and storms remain high for the next couple of days. It won’t be until late Thursday when a cold front moves through the area that a drier pattern will return.

As storms move through the area late Thursday afternoon and evening it is possible for a storm or two to reach strong to severe limits for damaging wind and even small hail. Most of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Make sure you have our free Storm Shield App downloaded to your smartphone, especially if you are out this evening.

