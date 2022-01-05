Soldier helps save gunshot victim outside Nashville strip club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A soldier used his military training to help save a gunshot victim outside a Nashville strip club.

Early New Year’s Day, Patrick Rogers decided to leave Déjà vu Nashville when an argument broke out.

"As the night went on about 3:30 a.m., he was like, 'Someone stole my money,' and the bouncers told him like he had to leave because he was threatening people, and he was like 'I’m going to come back and get my gun,’” Rogers said.

Rogers went to his car, and then gunfire erupted on 15th Avenue North.

"Me and my friend were both leaned back hoping that none of the bullets came through the windshield," Rogers said. "And then there was a guy on the side, and he started screaming he got shot."

As a soldier, he used his training from the Army to help the victim.

"I went to the guy, and took him inside to the bar where I could see — behind the bar where there’s actually light, and then someone had a tourniquet, and they handed it to me. I put it on his arm. I grabbed a bottle of vodka from someone or behind the bar, and I poured it on his arm, and then I just applied the pressure," Rogers said. "And then just took his vitals and wrote down the time."

Since several witnesses were outside, police were able to find the alleged shooter nearby. Devonte Williams was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Metro Nashville Police Department Devonte Williamson

"We were just going out, it was New Years, and I don’t drink," Rogers said. "I was in a clear mind of judgment."

A spokesperson for Déjà Vu issued a statement following the shooting:

"I hope the individual who admittedly decided to impulsively shoot at innocent people and at a business because he was upset that his friend wouldn't give him a ride home gets the mental health treatment that he needs."

Saving a gunshot victim isn't how Rogers expected to start 2022.

"No not at all," Rogers said.

In 2021, NewsChannel 5 covered another shooting in the same area. Neighbors, businesses, and a local council member were concerned about the crime.