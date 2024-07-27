Solidarity Peace Walk in support of children harassed by hate group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier this month a group of children was harassed by Neo-Nazi demonstrators in Downtown Nashville. Now the community is trying to show support for the kids while calling for an end to hate groups in the city.

A Solidarity Peace Walk is planned Saturday in support of the Downtown Drummers, a group of children who play the drums on buckets, entertaining visitors and accepting their tips.

The hate group hurled racial slurs at them when the kids ran into them as they were trying to get home after a day of drumming.

The video of it happening was caught on camera and sparked outrage on social media as the clip went viral.

Organizers of the peace walk said they are demanding accountability and want to show that hate groups will not be tolerated in the city.

A press conference is scheduled to happen at 12:30 p.m. at the Walk of Fame Park on 4th Avenue South downtown, then the walk starts at 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear black to show their support.

The Walk of Fame Park is currently blocked off as part of an event connected to the Bitcoin Conference happening across the street at the Music City Center. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the organizers to see if the event will be rel-located and will update this story when we get more information.

