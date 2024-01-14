Some events you can attend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are several events planned in Nashville to honor his legacy.

If you would like to celebrate before the chance of snow comes in, the Nashville Symphony will host its 31st Annual Let Freedom Sing concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the 26th year the Celebration Youth Chorus will also be part of the concert, which is made up of students from Metro Public Schools as well as home-schooled, charter school, and private school students across Middle Tennessee.

This is a free concert. You can get up to four tickets per order. When you reserve your seats online you can decide how much you want to donate.

On Monday, Fisk University and Vanderbilt University will team up for a historic gymnastics event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The meet is at 3 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Memorial Gym. It will feature six universities from across the country, bringing the nation's only African American women's head gymnastics coaches together for the competition.

Buy your tickets for the meet here.

Also on Monday, at 9 a.m. a march in honor of Dr. King is scheduled to start at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church. People will march to the Tennessee State University's Gentry Center for a convocation at 10 a.m.

People are encouraged to make signs starting at 7:30 at the church ahead of the march.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is expected to be at this event.

With the snowy weather expected to come, there is a chance MLK Day events will get postponed. We will try to keep you up to date about any cancellations.