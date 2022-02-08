Some Nashville Arcade business owners say their lease is up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The historic Nashville Arcade could see some big changes soon as some business owners told NewsChannel 5 they are not having their leases renewed.

There aren't many days left to get food at Latin American Cuisine in the arcade.

Owner Manny Cordova said he plans to close up shop next week.

He said this all started last week in a letter from the property managers.

"We received a letter from them and some of who represent them here," said Cordova. "They gave us a letter saying they were not going to renew the lease for our place. That we would have to vacate."

Technically, Cordova said has until September before his lease is up.

He hasn't even been open a year here and said he also owns a nearby hot dog shop.

"It's just kind of sad. I put a lot of time and, of course, money into it," he said. "With the pandemic, it was actually really hard, but I'm trying to maintain a floor and trying to remain optimistic about it."

As reported last year by the Tennessean, the property was sold to a real estate firm for $28 million.

Then, the Nashville Business Journal reported on a plan to renovate the space.

Cordova — and business owners who want to remain anonymous — said some places weren't renewed and only have a couple months left on their lease.

Cordova said he plans to go back into the hotel business, where he was when the pandemic started.

"It's about $80,000. Some of the money I still owe. It is sad. I am not going to be able to get that money. At the same time I need to keep moving forward."

NewsChannel 5 reached out the property management company and real estate company that purchased the space.

Neither have returned efforts for comment.

