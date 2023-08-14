Some of the 47 people displaced in Glass Creek Apartments will get to stay close to home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people are left picking up the pieces after a massive apartment fire in Mount Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said Monday that a total of 47 residents were displaced by Saturday's fire at Glass Creek Apartments that was likely caused by a lightning strike.

One firefighter remains in the hospital recovering from serious injuries. He was injured at some point during rescue operations. We know part of the building collapsed and he couldn't immediately get out. Interim Fire Chief Joey Edwards shared with NewsChannel 5 that the firefighter will need help for months.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," said Mt. Juliet Interim Fire Chief Joey Edwards.

According to The Carroll Companies, which manages the property, a team is working closely with displaced residents to provide immediate housing options. These options include relocation within Glass Creek as well as our sister properties at Heron Pointe and The Cascades, both in the Nashville area.

The media director for Glass Creek says it requires tenants have their own insurance. However, in talking to people, NewsChannel 5 learned at least one couple did not have coverage.

Many are working to make donations to the people struggling in the aftermath of the fires. One resident said he didn't have money for food, and an officer gave him $150 in gift cards to help. Management gave a $1000 gift card to every family. The detective division delivered baby items to the family who had a newborn. Chick-Fil-A donated sandwiches and nuggets, and Domino's gave several pizzas.

According to a Facebook Post from the Mt. juliet Fire Department, monetary and financial contributions are the fastest, most flexible and effective method of donating to residents. Used clothing, items and donated goods create more of a burden on the residents already in crisis, because it does not directly address their needs.

If you would like to help, MJ4Hope is accepting donations to assist people impacted by the fire. You can also donate by check to MJ4Hope's mailing address: 1483 N Mt. Juliet Rd. #175, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

If you would like to make a donation to the firefighter specifically, you can do so on their website.

