Some Residents Oppose Jail By Leeland Homestead

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - In Cheatham County, several residents have been working and fighting together to keep a new jail from moving in next door.
For some who live near Leeland Homestead on Smith Street, they see the land as the most historic place left in Ashland City.
Land by Leeland Homestead is being considered for the new jail in a final vote Monday night at the Cheatham County Commission meeting.
“All of our home values we've worked hard for all these years, we want to retire here, our value of our home will completely drop,” Stacey Earle Stuart said.
The county has been considering buying the land to make way for a new criminal justice center, school bus shop, and a salt barn for the road department.
According to residents, the new additions could pose safety and environmental concerns.
“If we put a bus garage here with 300 buses, it won't be a pleasant sight for visitors to come see, so we are trying to make sure that it is presentable as a historic site,” David Lee said.
Lee said the historic home has been there since 1811.
"I think the county and city need to work together especially to take care of property and make sure it is used in the right way,” Ashland City Mayor Rick Johnson said.
Neighbors said they have been encouraging people who oppose the plan to show up or call their county commissioners.
The final vote on the issue has been set for the Cheatham County Commission meeting Monday evening.
NewsChannel 5 reached out to the sheriff and supporters of the new jail proposal, but they were unable to comment Sunday night.