Some tenants at Bonnabrook Apartments in Hermitage haven't had power for 17 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors in Hermitage are buying generators, eating at McDonalds and charging their phones in their cars because they don't have electricity.

At least half of Bonnabrook Apartments in Hermitage has been without power for 17 days. It went out following a fire on April 22.

Nashville Fire says an HVAC unit caught fire on the roof.

After going so long without power, a tenant contacted NewsChannel 5. We talked to several tenants at the property. They all wanted to remain anonymous.

"I have to live in and out of hotel rooms just to take a shower," a tenant said. "I can't take a shower here, can't cook to eat, so we have to eat out. That's 40 to 50 bucks every time. It's very pricey and I can't keep doing it. I can't," said a tenant who has lived at the complex awhile."

After a couple attempts, NewsChannel 5 reached a property manager on the phone. He said his electrician and NES have been to the property.

The problem is, Metro Codes requires a specific process be followed if an emergency electricial reconnection is needed. We told the property manager exactly which office to contact.

Unfortunately by then, tenants got a text instructing them to "vacate the property" "the apartments are not currently livable."

"I don't know what to do from here. I'd like for him to go through what we do just so he would know," the same tenant said.

The property manager said the tenants should have renters insurance. They were also told they could contact the Red Cross.