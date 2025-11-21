Some Tennessee families still waiting for SNAP benefits, despite the reopening of the federal government

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Tennessee families are still waiting for their full SNAP benefits eight days after lawmakers reopened the federal government, despite expectations that food assistance would be rapidly restored.

Emily Jenkins, a staff attorney with the Tennessee Justice Center, said more than 115 families contacted her organization in less than 24 hours reporting they either received nothing at all or only partial benefits. "People think that when they heard the government reopens, that means everything goes back to normal," Jenkins said. "Families are confused, they're hurting, they're hungry, they have no guidance from DHS about when full benefits will be restored," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there's no clear pattern explaining why some recipients are getting benefits while others aren't. She emphasized that families did not need to reapply for federal food assistance. "It was supposed to be that benefits would be automatically loaded on cards from DHS, so it shouldn't be that it requires outreach," Jenkins said.

In a news release on Monday, TDHS revealed that SNAP households that already received partial benefits would receive the rest of their funds starting Monday. They also advised "households that have not yet received any November benefits should expect to receive their full benefit amount in the coming days." They didn't specify just how many days that would be.

When the Tennessee Justice Center reached out to the Department of Human Services asking when families should expect full benefits to be restored, they didn't receive an answer. NewsChannel 5 also reached out to the TDHS. A spokesperson acknowledged our request but hasn't given an official response.

Until more information becomes available, Jenkins encourages continued food donations to Second Harvest and other organizations to help families in need. "People need to understand, this is not over," Jenkins said.

Those needing assistance

If you're someone who still hasn't gotten any or all of your SNAP benefits, you can use this tool from Second Harvest Food Bank to find food assistance near you.

The Tennessee Justice Center also wants to hear from you and your unique situation. Just fill out this form.

I would also like to hear from you, if you'd be willing to share about your experience. Email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.