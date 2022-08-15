Some TSU students are moving into motels, not dorms, as freshmen move in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is boasting record enrollment.

Many of those students got a chance to move into their dorms today for freshmen move in day.

But others are still waiting on a place to stay.

Tennessee State University is expecting over 2,500 first-time freshmen and transfer students for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Nearly 1,000 students, along with parents, moved into residence halls on Monday, with the remaining students coming to campus the follow days.

"I'm overwhelmed with excitement, this is absolutely amazing, and I feel so blessed to be able to have this, said incoming freshman Layke Michal-Lowrey.

The newest TSU student will be studying nursing and joins hundreds of other students moving on campus today.

"TSU, they have an amazing nursing program, and I’m really interested in nursing and being a pediatric nurse," said Michal-Lowrey.

The incoming TSU freshman left her home in Las Vegas and is walking into her dorm for the very first time.

Her parents were right by her side as they sent their second child off to college.

Tennessee State will house 3,700 students for this academic school year. But not every student is having the same move-in-day experience.

Like years before with an increase in enrollment, it comes growing concerns about where to place these students.

"We're so excited to have a new residence hall. That's the first start at putting the new students and we had to make some accommodations. It's like there's a growing pain is a good problem to have, and we’re excited have that problem," said Dr. Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University.

Glover says many students are on a waiting list for on campus housing.

Tiyonna Curry is hoping she's one of them.

"I was placed into a motel. They said of placing returning students in hotels, but they said nothing about motels."

Curry says she's not even in the motel with the roommate she requested who's staying in a different motel.

"Me personally, I'm upset and I’m irritated."

The first day for classes is Aug. 24.

"Several institutions deal with housing, Tennessee Tech University and the University of Tennessee, University of Memphis. They're all our colleagues and we've been in conversations and so we have we have gotten hotels off campus that we will have students in for the fall semester," said Frank Stevenson, associate vice president and dean of students.

The campus is also dealing with supply chain issues, and staff tells NewsChannel 5 they are still waiting for some beds for the dorms.

Those beds should be here by the end of the week

