Some U.S. parents 'very' concerned about long-term side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — COVID-19 vaccines are on the way for children 5 to 11-years-old, but not all parents are planning to get their child vaccinated.

A new survey reveals 3 in 10 parents will not get the vaccine for their young child.

76% of those surveyed said that they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned about long-term side effects, while 71% worry about serious side effects.

The FDA recently issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old.

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

The survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, found that among parents of children ages 5 to 11-years-old, only 27% said they are eager to vaccinate their children against the virus.

A third wants to wait a while to see how the vaccine is working and 30% won’t get the vaccine for their young child.

A growing number of people seemed to believe the myth that vaccines could impact fertility.

About 66% of people surveyed said they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned that the vaccine may negatively impact their child's future fertility.

CNN reports the Biden administration has secured enough supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 who are eligible if this shot is approved by the CDC this week.