'Somebody needs to be held accountable:' Two-week-old brush fire continues to burn property

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brush fire continues to cause problems for the Jones family at their property on the Davidson County and Cheatham County line.

The Nashville Fire Department has already responded to the area five times, and they’re worried it's only going to get worse.

“I have a lot of things to do in my life besides sit here and wait to see if I have a fire," property owner Lillian Jones said.

Lillian Jones is beside herself about these brush fires. She is worried more fires will continue to pop up on her 65 acres of land.

"We don’t want any more of our acres to burn up. We don’t want it to get to our house, and we don’t want to get it to other peoples’ homes," Lilian Jone said.

The Jones family believes the brush fire initially started two weeks ago on her neighbor's property.

"We were told someone had a little campfire, and it got out of control," Lilian said.

Jones is grateful the Nashville Fire Department and surrounding agencies have responded as many times to the property to battle the blaze and hot spots on Duffield Road. They were back on the property this Thursday battling another blaze that sparked up.

"One was going up one hill and one up the other hill back behind our shop over here. They were on the ground probably six hours yesterday," Lillian said.

The Jones family thinks their neighbors are to blame.

"Because of hot spots in the woods, it has burned 15 plus acres of our property — not including other neighbor’s property," Lilian said.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable," Property owner Jerry Jones said.

The Joneses hope a little rain on Saturday will help put out the remaining hot spots.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the fire department about the fires.

They said it's an active investigation and can't release any information, but they do confirm multiple agencies are involved.

The Joneses were told fines are about to be issued, once the investigation is complete.