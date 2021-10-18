'Someone to be reckoned with' Remembering Colin Powell's impact on Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local leaders and institutions are weighing in on Colin Powell’s legacy following his death from COVID-19 complications and a fight with blood cancer.

Powell’s family said in a statement:

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. The Powell Family."

Belmont Law School Dean Alberto Gonzales was the 80th Attorney General of the United States when Powell was serving under President George Bush. "An incredibly good man, dedicated family man, and just a great public servant," Gonzales said.

Gonzales noted that Powell put the military and his soldiers first. "His opinions were very well respected based on his military experience, he was someone whose opinions were always very thoughtful and measured, and I think it was a very good counterweight," Powell said. "Professionally what I learned was General Powell was someone to be reckoned with in these very complicated and important issues."

General Powell was the quintessential public servant—from his distinguished service during the Vietnam War to his time advising presidents. Join me in praying for his family, loved ones, and former colleagues. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) October 18, 2021

Powell played an instrumental role in shaping foreign policy. "I think when I look back at General Powell, Secretary Powell, he lived a life that was energetic, he contributed to generations of individuals, and I think it was a life well lived," Gonzales said.

Powell was a role model for those in minority communities. One year he spoke at Fisk University about race relations in the United States.

In addition, Tennessee State University also issued a statement: "Tennessee State University joins the country in mourning four-star General Colin Powell. General Powell, a distinguished and trailblazing professional soldier, was the first Black US secretary of state. Powell was also the first Black national security adviser, and the first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But most of all, he was a great public servant. At TSU, our motto is Think. Work. Serve. Colin Powell epitomized that, to the fullest. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family."