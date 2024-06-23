'Something bad probably happened to Polo.' Springfield man's loved ones say he disappeared June 7

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The roommate of a man found shot to death is now missing too.

Loved ones say the last time they heard from Apolinar "Polo" Saldierna, 54, of Springfield, Robertson County was June 7.

According to his friends, it's very unlike him to not return phone calls or show up to work. But no one has heard from Polo in more than two weeks.

"[Friday] he told me I'm going to come to your house. I just need to pick up a couple of things," said Noemi Gonzalez. "He didn't show up or call me... Monday, I went to work, he did not show up to work. That's when I started really worry."

Noemi Gonzalez is Polo's partner. The couple also works together at Electrolux in Springfield.

"He was so sweet and that's what made him so special because people loved him at work," Noemi Gonzalez said.

What makes the case particularly strange is one of Polo's roommates turned up dead on June 11. That's only a few days after Gonzalez last talked to him. The body of Carlos Camaja, 24, was found by train tracks in Adams. Police believe he was shot to death and then brought there.

"I think that's when we realized... something bad probably happened to Polo because of what happened to Carlos," said Noemi E. Gonzalez, Polo's partner's daughter.

The only concrete information Polo's friends and family have to go on is his red Chevy Silverado was recently discovered abandoned in Antioch.

"And he doesn't drive out of Springfield, so that was pretty strange that his truck was found there," Noemi E. Gonzalez said.

No arrests have been made.

In the Camaja case, a mother and her adult son who also shared the same residence as the men were arrested for evidence tampering.