Something for every taste bud! Nashville Black Market Food Festival kicks off this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend you can try all different types of food from Black-owned businesses at the Nashville Black Market Food Festival.

There will be food for everyone's taste buds from soul food to Jamaican, turkey legs, ribs, vegan food, and dessert. This is a family-friendly event. All people have to do is come hungry.

The festival is at Hadley Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

People will be able to buy food from more than 30 vendors while listening to live music.

The Nashville Black Market always has great food at events, but co-founders Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee wanted to host their first food festival because there are so many great options to choose from here in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

They said food has always been an important part of Black culture and always brings people together.

"Grandmother put her foot in the meal so you want to be able to taste what she was making and it started to become this thing where people passed on these recipes so we want to be able to showcase and be able to kind of give people the platform to let people taste their food," said Partee. "Let people see what they see in their food and be able to kind of live off that experience as well."

"That's one of the things we love to do. Even on a Sunday after church we'll go to somebody's house and eat. So food just bring synergy to any opportunity to get people to connect and just network and have a good time," said Jones.

Jones and Partee are currently working on the first Nashville Black Market retail store for people to always be able to shop from Black businesses. The store is expected to have its grand opening next month.