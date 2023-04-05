Son of chaplain at The Covenant School says state should make it harder for dangerous people to buy guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the Tennessee state capitol at the rally to end gun violence on Thursday were children of The Covenant School's chaplain.

Jack Sullivan and two of his siblings attended the protest. Matthew Sullivan is Jack's father. He is The Covenant School employee seen in the body camera video who gives police keys to get inside during the mass shooting.

"I mean, when I saw him there in the intensity of the moment, I just cried," said Jack Sullivan.

Jack said their love for their dad and the Covenant community is what brought them to the rally. They brought hand-made signs with them including one that said: Covenant Familes 4 Gun Reform.

The editor of The Tennessee Holler, a news site, snapped a photo of Jack holding a sign that he found and wanted lawmakers to see.

"It said 'This has to stop.' To me it means this scourge of violence and needless deaths has to stop and more, it's something that can be stopped," Sullivan said.

Sullivan believes the state should make it harder for dangerous people to buy guns.

"Making it harder to buy guns, taking away weapons of war that kill dozens and dozens of people in an instance. It's very clear cut to me what needs to be done," he said.