Songwriters night to bring artists together for a good cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will once again share a reminder of why its nickname ‘Music City’ continues to strike a chord on Wednesday night.

Some of the city’s most gifted songwriters will come together for a special evening during the 23rd Annual Strings and Stories: A Songwriters Night Benefiting the Brentwood Family YMCA. Doors open at 5 p.m. at 3rd and Lindsley.

The annual event will feature music’s lyrical poets who will share their talents for the purpose of supporting a good cause – raising funds to benefit outreach programs at the YMCA.

Featured artists and songwriters this year include Jeffrey Steele, Phil Barton, Tony Mullins, Bridgette Tatum, Carson Beyer, Alissa Moreno, Sarah Morey, Silence x Noise, Curt Anderson and David Cain.

Several ticket categories are available for purchase, including VIP, Preferred and General seating options. Tickets and information on sponsorship or donations can be found here.