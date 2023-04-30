South Inglewood Bicycle Festival brings community members together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of bicycle riders of all ages and experience levels were seen at the first ever South Inglewood Bicycle Festival on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Middle Tennessee non-profit Bike Fun.

Attendees had the change to learn more about riding bikes, get a free helmet fitting, as even get some basic bike repairs.

Kids also received a free bike no questions asked! The festival was free thanks to a grant from the Inglewood Neighborhood Association.

Organizers said the purpose of the even was to promote community and joy.

"It allows everyone to see that no matter how old, how short, how tall, how young, how different you are that you can get around with your own power and a bicycle is a great tool for that," president of Bike Fun, KJ Garner, said.

Garner said she hopes to see the festival become an annual celebration.