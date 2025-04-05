South Nashville barbershop impacted by storm prepares for more flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During the course of this storm system so far, several beloved local businesses have been impacted, including a small barbershop called The Handsomizer in South Nashville near Geodis Park.

"Unfortunately, right next door to Browns Creek!" said the shop owner, Stephen Mason.

Mason says not only did the shop withstand flooding from this week's storms, but they're now preparing for another round.

"You know, set the sandbags up, cross our fingers..." he explained. "We kind of are at the mercy of old Mother Nature!"

Mason said this happened back in 2010, and they've since learned how best to prepare and protect valuable items. Although they don't know exactly what's coming in the future, he hopes the preparation and his good attitude help him make it through the rest of the storms.

"I'm like Sisyphus, but instead of a rock, I have a squeegee!" he laughed.

Mason also gave the Nashville Department of Transportation a shout-out for clearing the roads quickly after the storm.

