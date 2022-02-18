South Nashville burglary caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish

Eduardo Cervantes has been down on his luck lately.

His grocery store, El Tapatio, was broken into Thursday morning.

"Today, well, unfortunately someone broke in to steal from us and truthfully well, that's really bad, it's bad," Cervantes said.

Cervantes opened the store in the middle of the pandemic and said it's hard to watch thieves take off with money the store desperately needs.

He said a majority of the money inside the safe was from money transfers. Cash meant to arrive to different Latin American countries.

"I think that more than anything, because money is sent from here, like in all Hispanic stores, people send money to their countries, and well thieves think there is a lot of money inside businesses like mine. And that is what they come for, really," Cervantes said.

It's not the first time something like this has happened. Cervantes also owns the Taqueria across the street.

Thieves have gotten inside the taqueria, they have gotten into it six times," he said.

After this, Cervantes is looking to make some security changes. He hopes other businesses don't suffer the same luck as his.

"Well with this, I have to put up some metal bars or something so that they don't break the glass so that something like this doesn't keep happening, and we don't continue losing thousands of dollars in material damage," he said.

He's hoping that after some bad luck, comes good fortune.

"I'm continuing the good fight trying to stay afloat, but one is not absent from the fact that one day something like what happened this morning occurs," he said.

