South Nashville community rallies around teen heading to college

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where you live is nothing more than an address; it doesn’t dictate who you are as a person. But sometimes, it can be hard to remember that when the chaos is right outside your front door.

Inside the Tennessee Justice Center, Sterling Wright reflects on how far he’s come.

"Never did I think cooking would change my life, and I’m using it to change kids' and families' lives," Wright said.

Wright could be whipping up five-star dishes at top restaurants, but instead, he’s chosen to use his talents in a different way: teaching kids from underserved communities the ins and outs of cooking. One of those kids is 18-year-old Jayden Adams.

Adams grew up in the J.C. Napier Homes in a single-parent household, forcing him to take on many responsibilities.

"I had to take care of all the kids, basically, when it comes to changing diapers, watching and playing with them, and doing stuff with them," Adams said.

Both Wright and Adams have faced hardships growing up in J.C. Napier Homes.

"People out here don’t really get the chance to do anything," Adams noted.

Wright recalls a time before the Tennessee Justice Center was built across the street.

"People used to walk across the street to get killed, to the liquor store and drugs. Now it’s a building that shows them a different life," Wright said.

Someone once showed Wright that there’s more to life than what’s outside your front door.

"It’s actually "I'm Possible," Wright said of becoming a successful chef.

Wright has become a mentor to Adams, pushing him to use his gifts to make a better life for himself and his family.

"I’m not going to say I was a smart nerd in school... Okay, he said a nerd, so I guess I have to say nerd," Adams joked.

"Jayden is one of the very first kids from South Nashville. The biggest inner city in Nashville housing projects. He's going out on a ride to Arizona University baby!" Wright said.

I’ve know 18 y/o Jayden for 5 years. He is a MNPS graduate & possibly the first JC/UC (public housing) teen to go to college @ University of Arizona. “X” friends, if you can pls help support my neighbor who is an amazing teen w/ dorm & basic needs to have a great start to 🏫.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3FSagPKSzf — Nicole V.; I live in a food desert & food swamp. (@justliveready) August 12, 2024

Adams dreams of being like the greats painted outside the Tennessee Justice Center, knowing his family is destined for something greater.

"Don’t have to worry about the lights being turned off randomly or gunshots or something happening in your front yard," Adams said.

For Wright, the real reward isn’t financial.

"How much did it cost? Not a dime. Money can’t pay for something you build in a relationship," Wright said.

Wright and the community are rallying around him, determined to help him succeed. Adams heads off to college, this week. Wright is helping him move to the University of Arizona.

Jayden has received a scholarship to attend school, but he still needs help with expenses like books, bedding, and food for the school year.

If you would like to support him, you can give to one of these financial options.

Jayden wants to become a Mechanical Engineer.

