South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville.

It happened at about 11:30p.m. near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Allied Drive.

Metro Police are investigating whether one of the vehicles was speeding and crashed into the other cars.

The impact caused two of the vehicles to crash into a pharmacy business, and the third vehicle to crash into a pole.

The owner of the pharmacy said she had just left work for the night when the cars came crashing through the front windows.

"I tried to open all the doors," said Momi Espana, the shop owner. "Then I see people in the car, and I say 'Somebody help these people!"

Nolensville Pike was closed in both directions for several hours overnight.