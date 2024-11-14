Domestic violence situation unravels into standoff in Sumner County

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities said a domestic violence situation has turned into a standoff with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

This is happening on South Tunnel Road near Wallace Road, which is currently shut down due to heavy police activity in the area. The woman who called 911 escaped the home, while the man is barricaded inside.

SCSO officials said they believed the man is armed, but no shots had been fired.

The public is asked to avoid the route as this situation is ongoing.

