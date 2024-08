NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Coalition for Better Futures in Southeast Nashville is hosting a health and resources fair at Mill Ridge Park in Antioch.

They will provide free medical screening, other health services, and other family fun activities.

The event will be tomorrow Aug. 24th from 4 - 7 pm at Mill Ridge Park -- 12924 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN.

You can register for the event online.