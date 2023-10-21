Watch Now
Southern Festival of Books brings over 175 authors to Nashville this weekend

Matt Pearl
Posted at 7:38 AM, Oct 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 175 authors and 25,000 visitors will make it to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park this weekend for the 35th annual Southern Festival of Books.

The event is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22nd, at the Tennessee State Museum, Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

It includes author panels, signings, book sales, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden and more. There is a children's area, as well as appearances by different book characters and book vendors.

Some of the authors joining the event are Carl Hiaasen, Terrence Hayes, John Scalzi, Jefferson Cowie, Timothy Egan, Tracy Kidder, Chrissy Metz, Drew Gilpin Faust, Ben Fountain, Mark Greaney, Gary Gulman, Megan Miranda, Ann Patchett, Mararet Renkl, Etaf Rum and Lee Smith, among others.

You can find the full schedule online.

