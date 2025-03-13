Southern Movement Committee hosts Youth Listening Session to address gun violence in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southern Movement Committee is giving students a voice to discuss solutions to gun violence issues.

They are hosting a Youth Listening Session for Antioch students Thursday night.

This session aims to take action in stopping gun violence and building safer schools.

They believe solutions can come from students so they want to hear them out.

The listening session will be at 6 p.m. at the Bell Road Church of the Nazarene at 414 Bell Road. Dinner will be included

