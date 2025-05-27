Watch Now
Southwest Airlines new bag policy goes into effect for flights booked on or after May 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southwest Airlines new bag policy is going into effect soon for flights booked on or after May 28.

If you recall, the airline is eliminating it's free checked bag policy to "drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers."

The carrier will now charge passengers for checked luggage. The lowest price will be $35 for one piece of luggage and $45 for a second suitcase.

Certain travelers, including A-list tier flyers and business fare passengers will not have to pay for their checked luggage.

