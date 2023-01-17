Southwest Airlines President and CEO: 'We are deeply sorry'

(WTVF) — Southwest Airlines' President and CEO is explaining to customers how the company will be moving forward following the chaos caused by mass holiday flight cancellations.
There were mainly three pools of thought in a letter from Bob Jordan: how Southwest is handling customers, what the company did right away to make improvements and what the long-term steps are going forward.
There is some good news, the letter said Southwest has returned nearly every bag back to its owner. Southwest is working on thousands of reimbursement requests daily, and says the company is close to issuing all of its refunds.
The airline points to the steps it took right away to try and have this not happen again. All three listed in the letter dealt with the crew.
As for steps going forward, Southwest hired a consulting firm to specifically look into what happened over the holidays and give leaders recommendations.
The airline said it will continue to keep folks updated on its efforts.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Valued Rapid Rewards® Members,
During the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, our Customers and Employees–including some of you–endured operational issues that greatly disrupted holiday and end-of-year plans. We want you to know that we are making every effort to prevent that from happening again.
Emerging from some of the most challenging days in our Company's history, we are highly focused on our Customers, our recovery, and our plan going forward. Our immediate task has been to stabilize our operation, and we are pleased to report that since the disruptions, we've operated our expected flight schedule with the Southwest® Reliability that we've upheld for 51 years.
Taking Care of Customers: We've worked with great urgency to take care of the Customers directly impacted by the disruption by returning their bags, processing refunds and expense reimbursements, and offering those most significantly impacted 25,000 Rapid Rewards points as a gesture of goodwill for their inconvenience. As of the end of last week, we have returned virtually all of the bags we had on hand from the event, have processed nearly all refunds, and are processing tens of thousands of reimbursement requests a day.
Immediate Actions: Following the disruption, we moved swiftly to put mitigation elements in place to further reduce the risk of future operational disruptions that could impede Customer travel plans. Some of those efforts already in progress include:
- Establishing supplemental operational staffing that can quickly mobilize to support Crew recovery efforts
- Enhancing our Crew engagement technology to efficiently communicate with large numbers of Crew Members during frequent schedule changes
- Updating and upgrading our Crew recovery system to not only solve current and future schedules, but also provide the ability to optimize established schedules as we revise them during irregular operations
Going Forward: While we have mitigated risks in the short-term, we are taking additional steps to review the events and make thoughtful recommendations on future actions.
- We've engaged a third-party global aviation consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, to complete an assessment of the event and make recommendations of additional mitigation elements for us to consider.
- Our Board of Directors appointed an Operations Review Committee that is working with management to understand the events and help oversee the Company's response.
- We commit to keep you updated as we make progress on these efforts as well as additional steps to prevent an event like this from happening again.
Southwest has a long history of innovation and continuous improvement. We are currently budgeted to spend more than $1 billion of our annual operating plan on investments, upgrades, and maintenance of our IT systems. The recent disruption will accelerate our plans to enhance our processes and technology as we continue to focus on adding capabilities to bring rapid improvements for you, our valued Customers.
We fell short of your expectations and the high standards we have of ourselves, and for that we are deeply sorry. It is our steadfast commitment to make the necessary changes to address the issues we faced and to regain your trust and confidence. We will continue down our path of providing you the exceptional service you expect and deserve from us. It's a passionate and personal pursuit for our entire Southwest Family, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard one of our flights very soon with the Heart and Hospitality we've been famous for delivering for 51-plus years.
With appreciation,
Bob Jordan
President & Chief Executive Order