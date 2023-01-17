Southwest Airlines President and CEO: 'We are deeply sorry'

(WTVF) — Southwest Airlines' President and CEO is explaining to customers how the company will be moving forward following the chaos caused by mass holiday flight cancellations.

There were mainly three pools of thought in a letter from Bob Jordan: how Southwest is handling customers, what the company did right away to make improvements and what the long-term steps are going forward.

There is some good news, the letter said Southwest has returned nearly every bag back to its owner. Southwest is working on thousands of reimbursement requests daily, and says the company is close to issuing all of its refunds.

The airline points to the steps it took right away to try and have this not happen again. All three listed in the letter dealt with the crew.

As for steps going forward, Southwest hired a consulting firm to specifically look into what happened over the holidays and give leaders recommendations.

The airline said it will continue to keep folks updated on its efforts.

Read the full letter below: