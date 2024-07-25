Southwest breaks with tradition and will assign seats; profit falls at Southwest and American

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southwest Airlines is doing away with a 50-year tradition and plans to start assigning seats. The airline is also looking to introduce redeye flights.
The airline said Thursday that it has been studying customer preferences and expectations and that its plans are in part to meet customer demands, but also are a way to bring in more revenue and strengthen its financial performance.
