Southwest to add premium lounges at select airports across US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Southwest said it will add airport lounges at select airports nationwide beginning in 2027.
The first lounges will be in Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI) and Honolulu (HNL).
Southwest said the amenities are still being finalized, but the company said, “Travelers can expect welcoming spaces to relax, work, recharge, and enjoy food and beverages.”
To access the lounge, travelers will need a premium Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card issued by Chase, launching in 2027.
Southwest said it expects the lounges to be open in late 2027.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp