Space enthusiasts explain historic moment of Artemis II return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an adventure that launched humans farther from Earth than they've ever been before.

Integrity, the capsule and temporary home for four brave astronauts during the Artemis II mission, safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean Friday night.

Space enthusiasts in the Mid-State explained how this successful NASA mission ushers in a new era for space exploration.

"It's kind of a culmination of millions of hours of work," said Michael Marking, an MTSU junior and secretary of the school's astronomy club. "It's some of the most incredible stuff in my opinion, I love it."

He hopes everyone grasps the magnitude of the moment. The successful mission, in which astronauts traveled over 250,000 miles from home and gathered critical data, sets the stage for the next mission, Artemis III.

"It's one of the biggest moments in history. It was when they first landed on the moon, and if we keep doing it, if they don't stop...that's the most important thing," said Marking.

David Butler, the vice provost for research and dean of graduate studies, is another space enthusiast on MTSU's campus.

"A little sad that it's over after 10 days, but also excited that everyone's safe and sound," he said.

A self-proclaimed astronomy nerd, he also insists this is an important milestone for the future of all space exploration — one that should be respected and remembered.

"Let it move you. Remember that moment and then be excited for the next one," Butler said.

The Artemis II mission officially set a record for the farthest human spaceflight in history.

NASA says the next mission to launch, Artemis III, is scheduled for mid-2027.

Do you have a local story related to Artemis II or space exploration? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.