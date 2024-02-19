Speaking with new Titans Coach, Brian Callahan, about coaching in the NFL for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Titans coach Brian Callahan is putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff, and gearing up for the NFL Combine.

But he recently made some time to sit down with me to talk about becoming a NFL head coach for the first time, and what he wants the Titans to look like.

He really spoke highly of Ran Carthon — how the Titans GM really sold him on what this franchise can be, and also how everyone in the organization now seems to be pulling in the same direction — willing to do anything to win.

One of the big keys to winning will be Callahan fixing the Titans offense, starting with one of the league's worst offensive lines.

That's why hiring his father, Bill Callahan, one of the most respected O-Line coaches in football was such a big get.

One of Brian's first calls when he got the job went to his dad, and he remains thankful the Browns let Bill out of his contract so he would have the opportunity to work with him here in Tennessee.

Watch the full interview with Callahan below.

Callahan full interview